In Memoriam: Ruby Lee Hurd

Ruby was a fun-loving person who always had a good word to say about everyone. She always had time to listen and pray with people, she was a true servant to others, and you always felt loved after being in her presence.

Ruby had a love of travel. Her favorite mode of travel was cruising. She had a career in the semi-conductor field for more than 25 years. She loved her church and Bible studies.

Ruby Hurd was born to Charlie Reed and Rosie Ann Feagin on November 13, 1928.

Ruby Lee Hurd grew up in Forney, Texas and graduated from Booker T. Washington High School in 1946. Ruby was a devoted mother that loved her family dearly, who frequently call her Mee-maw, Madea, Mother, or Grandma.

Ruby was preceded in death by her parents, her 11 siblings, her husband Joe Hurd III and her grandson Brent Andrees.

She leaves to cherish her memories: two sons Phillip (Wilma) Hurd, Ronney (Carolyn) Hurd and five daughters Dr. JoAnn Hurd (Robert) Andrees, Vivian (Herman) Abron, Pat Hurd, Felicia Yankson, Jacquelyn (Anthony) Dedmon and 11 grandchildren Wellington Andrees, Marcus (Sandra) Hurd, Melody Hurd, Kimberly (Royal) Hines, Kendra Hurd, Regan Abron, Terrance (Kim) Hurd, NaTasha (Sammie) Miller, Rachel Yankson, Ryan (Jalissa) Dedmon, Alex (Jennifer) Dedmon and 14 great grandchildren Deandra Hurd, DJ Hurd, Jaiden Harden, Cameron Hines, Kaitlynn Hines, Chloe Hines, Keilan Hurd, Terrion Hurd, Sam Marie Miller, Sammie Miller, Jr., Jayla Dedmon, Rylan Dedmon, AJ Dedmon, Levi Dedmon and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Ruby is loved and will be missed by many.