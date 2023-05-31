DESOTO’S ANNUAL CRAWFISH FESTIVAL COMING JUNE 3RD

If you want to capture the sights, sounds, tastes, and spirit of summer in North Texas in one story that will connect with your viewers, readers, or listeners on many levels, then you’ll want to add the City of DeSoto’s Crawfish Festival to your coverage calendar for Saturday, June 3rd from 6:00 PM to 9:30 PM at Grimes Park, 501 E. Wintergreen Road in DeSoto.

DeSoto’s Annual Crawfish Festival is the City’s premier summer event attracting an average of 3,000 to 5,000 celebrants and dishing out several thousand pounds of boiled, spiced crawfish based on recent events. Feasting on that much crawfish makes for a great story on its own, but DeSoto also brings in top-name entertainment and this year Willie Clayton, who has hit the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip Hop Charts three times, returns to DeSoto to help our Crawfish Fest goers “Dance The Night Away.” The Odyssey Band and Audacity will

We want to work with you to make sure that you have all of the access and support that you need to get the perfect news/entertainment story along with the best B-Roll options in all of DFW. Please contact DeSoto Comms Manager Matt Smith at cell (469) 636-9744, or MSmith@desototexas.gov for further information or to arrange advance and event coverage.

