Alice Marie Pointer (June 11, 1936 – May 14, 2023)

Ms. Alice Marie Pointer smiled her first smile on the eleventh day of June in 1936. Mr. Willie King Sr. and Ms. Allie McKinney raised their daughter and her two siblings, Tommy and Mattie King, as followers of Christ. She received and completed her high school education in the Dallas Independent School District and used her upbringing to exemplify God fearing and respectable values as the woman she was known to be.

Later in life, Ms. Alice Marie Pointer married and fulfilled her vows to her late husband, Claude Pointer. To this union, they bore four children: Rozenda Sneed, Larry Pointer, Claudia Pointer and Charlesetta Pointer.

She worked at Technol Industries as a manufacturing laborer to support herself and provide her family with the best love and security she could offer.

As an example to her family, Ms. Alice Marie Pointer was led by Christ throughout her life as a devoted member of Mount Olive Baptist Church until her transition to the Kingdom, and the home in which God has prepared for her.

Ms. Alice Marie Pointer smiled her last smile on May 14th, 2023 in the company of care. She is preceded in death by her loving parents, Willie King Sr. And Allie McKinney: brother, Herb King and husband, Claude Pointer.

Ms. Alice Pointers’ legacy will be preserved by her children; Rozenda Sneed, Larry Pointer, Claudia Pointer and Charlesetta Pointer (Fred Ilegbodu): Siblings; Tommy King and Mattie King: Grand Children; Claudette Pointer, Darwin Tyler, Stephen Pointer, Mikey Hernandez, Darrius Pointer Sr., Joel Branch, Joshua Branch, Jacob Branch, Jason Illegbodo and Jeff Illegbodo: and a host of great grand children, nieces, nephews, family and friends.