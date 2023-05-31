Connect with us

Black Business: JOURNEYFIT

JOURNEYFIT Victoria Thomas

The reality of fitness is: everyone is on a fitness Journey. You are either: thinking about getting in shape but don’t know where to start; in good shape but you want to be in better shape; or once, twice maybe even three times attempted to reach your fitness goals but got frustrated and gave up If this is you JOURNEYFIT is for you. Victoria Thomas is one of the top trainers in Dallas Texas and the owner of Journeyfit LLC. a sports performance and fitness studio in Richardson Tx. Join the JOURNEYFIT Movement.

Visit the website: https://www.journeyfit.net/

