Obits

In Memoriam: Dartha Lorane Gray

JULY 7, 1931 – MAY 11, 2023

Mrs. Dartha Lorane Douglas Gray was born in Caldwell, Texas, the second daughter of six children to Fred Douglas and Clara Clemons Douglas. She accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age.

Dartha graduated from Smith High School in Caldwell, Texas. She was honored as the 5th of her class. After high school she attended Prairie View A & M College where she received her degree in Elementary Education. She continued her education at Kentucky State College. Frankford, Kentucky. She also has taken post graduate studies at Texas Wesleyan University.

Throughout her career in Elementary Education she taught at Dunbar Elementary, Sagamore Hill Elementary, Meadowbrook Elementary and Morningside Elementary Schools.

Specific Experiences: Texas Education Agency, Advance Academic Training, Workshop Fort Worth Independent School District. Texas Education Agency, Jump ahead Workshop Fort Worth Independent School District.

Special Recognition Award by the Department of Behavioral Occupation for Leadership and guidance in education Fort Worth Independent School District.

Mrs. Gray was a devout Christian and a devoted mother, grandmother and sister. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tommie L. Gray. She leaves to cherish her memories, her son, John Gray; daughter, Tina Dorsey and son-in-law, Charles Dorsey; granddaughter, Ashley Rudder (Jack); great granddaughter, Ke’Andra Rudder; sisters, Gertrude Mitchell of Fort Worth, Davella Woods of Fort Worth; brother, Clifton Douglas his wife Zonie of Mansfield, Texas; and a host of nephews, nieces and other relatives and friends.

Texas Metro News

