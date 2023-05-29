Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obits

In Memoriam: William J. E. Lee

July 23, 1928 – May 24, 2023

Published

July 23, 1928 – May 24, 2023

William James Edwards Lee was an American musician. He was the father of Spike Lee and Joie Lee.

He composed original music for many of his son’s films, including She’s Gotta Have It (1986), School Daze (1988), Do the Right Thing (1989), and Mo’ Better Blues (1990).

Lee was involved in many releases from the Strata-East jazz record label, including directing the 1980 album The New York Bass Violin Choir.

William James Edwards Lee was born in Snow Hill, Alabama, in 1928, the son of Alberta Grace (Edwards), a concert pianist, and Arnold Wadsworth Lee, a musician.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 1951, he graduated from Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia. He married his college sweetheart who was enrolled at a neighboring college, Jacqueline (Jackie) Shelton, a 1954 Spelman College graduate.

With his first wife, Jackie, he had five children; film director Spike Lee (born 1957), Christopher (born 1959, died 2014), still photographer David Lee (born 1961), actress Joie Lee (born 1962), and filmmaker Cinqué Lee (born 1966).

The family moved to Fort Greene, Brooklyn, in 1959. With his second wife, Susan, he had one son, Arnold Lee, who plays alto saxophone.

Lee was arrested on October 25, 1991, in Fort Greene for carrying a small bag of heroin during a police drug sweep of a park near his home. Lee would later say of his arrest, “I’m glad I was arrested, It woke me up.” Lee died at his home in Fort Greene on May 24, 2023, at the age of 94.

ADVERTISEMENT
In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Obits

Henry Timothy Johnson (February 6, 1944 – May 15, 2023)

Henry Timothy Johnson, 79, of Mesquite, Texas departed this world peacefully on Monday, May 15th, 2023. Henry entered this world on February 2nd, 1944...

2 days ago
Christopher D. Wright Christopher D. Wright

Obits

Christopher D. Wright (July 29, 1970 – May 23, 2023)

Christopher Delaney Wright age 52, readily went to be with the lord on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.  He will truly be missed by all...

2 days ago
Alice Marie Pointer Alice Marie Pointer

Obits

Alice Marie Pointer (June 11, 1936 – May 14, 2023)

Ms. Alice Marie Pointer smiled her first smile on the eleventh day of June in 1936. Mr. Willie King Sr. and Ms. Allie McKinney raised...

2 days ago
Robert Earl Doyle Robert Earl Doyle

Obits

In Memoriam: Robert Earl Doyle

June 12, 1953 - May 23, 2023

2 days ago
Advertisement