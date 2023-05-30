Superb Woman: Kesha Walker

Kesha Walker is a hairstylist and she absolutely loves doing hair. She’s also the “BossLady” at Smoke-A-Holics Bbq where quality products and service are priorities for her. Hailing from Fort Worth, she attended Polytechnic High School and then studied at Ogle School of Hair Design. Just celebrated her 20th wedding anniversary on April 7, Kesha is “Just Me….Still Growing as a Wife, Mother, Daughter, Sister, Friend, Young woman, and last but not Least….A Child of God……kind of to myself….don’t like Mess.” She considers herself to be “A really great person once you get to know” her. Beautiful and kind, she is the epitome of excellence.
