SWAC Tournament: Florida A&M hangs on to beat No. 1 seed Alabama State

BY HBCU SPORTS

Alabama State rallied from a five-run deficit and fell short in an 8-6 loss to Florida A&M at the 2023 SWAC Baseball Championship on Thursday at Russ Chandler Stadium.

The Hornets scored three runs to cut the deficit to 8-6. Ian Matos singled in a run, followed by a Jack Hay bases-loaded walk and a Corey King RBI single. The threat ended with a pop-out and a fly-out to force an elimination game on Saturday at 11 a.m.

The Hornets grabbed a 2-0 lead in the third inning. Randy Flores doubled to start the inning and scored on a wild pitch and Atos walked and scored on an Ali Lapread sacrifice fly.

Florida A&M loaded the bases but only managed to score one run when Ty Jackson was hit by a pitch in the fifth. Jorhan Laboy got a ground out and a strikeout to end the threat.

Trent Jamison doubled to left center to score Cristian Lopez to increase the lead to 3-1 in the sixth.

Sebastian Greico hit a three-run home run to highlight a six-run eighth and put FAMU ahead 8-3.

Pitcher Kyler McIntosh (3-4) gave up five runs on seven hits with a strikeout as the pitcher of record for the Hornets.

Reliever Raylan Granger (3-1) gave up six runs on 10 hits with three strikeouts and six walks over 8.1 innings to earn the win.

Closer Zach Morea recorded the final two outs to record his fourth save.

Courtesy: Alabama State Athletics

