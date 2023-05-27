Connect with us

Cheryl DeVaun Irving Harris (August 4, 1955 – May 7, 2023)

Cheryl DeVaun Irving Harris

Cheryl DeVaun Irving Harris was born on Thursday, August 4, 1955, in Santa Anna, California to Reliford E. Irving, Jr., and Vonciel Thomas Irving. She was the oldest of two children. She attended Fort Worth Public School System and graduated from Paul L. Dunbar High School in 1973. She was baptized and raised in the A.M.E. Church. She was a member of Rice Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church for thirty-one years, under the current leadership of Rev. Ray C. Emanuel. Throughout the years she served on the Trustee Board, sang in the Voices of Praise and Mass Choirs, was Youth Director and a member of the Daughters of Sarah Allen.

Professionally, Cheryl began her rewarding career on November 24, 1984 with the United States Postal Service and worked for 34-years, retiring as a Supervisor in 2018. She loved entertaining, cooking, traveling and BOWLING!, immensely!

Cheryl’s earthly journey ended when Jesus called her home to eternal rest on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 1:20 p.m. in Houston, Texas.

Cheryl DeVaun Irving Harris leaves a legacy of love and kindness for her family and relatives to cherish. She is survived by her children–Erivaldo Peron (PJ) Harris, II and Vaneeka Shamon Harris; one granddaughter—Danielle Elon Harris; one brother– Reliford (Pepper) E. Irving, III and sister-in-law, Sandra Irving; God family—Carol McGriff, Lynden McGriff, Cameron McGriff and Geraldine Robinson; beloved cousins—Donnie/Pat Dunlop, Reginald/Pamela Gates, Lamaretta Ford, Sylvester Thomas, Curtis Thomas, Samiyah Akbar, Joyce Council, Dinah Knight, four nieces and a host of relatives, friends and church members.

