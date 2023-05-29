Black Business: ITSO Vegan

ITSO Vegan is voted #1 in DFW as a vegan restaurant. They are creating vegan cuisines in the style of your favorite dishes. They are simple, affordable, and memorable. Brian from Arlington said it’s, “The BEST food experience In the world you have to try it for yourself. I know you’ll love it.” The menu has Main Dishes, Sides, Desserts, Drinks, Catering options, and Merchandise. They were featured in D Magazine, Dallas Morning News, and Dallas Observer. Stop by Grand Prairie at 830 Mayfield Road. STE 600, 469-909-4090, they are open Mon-Sun.

https://www.itsovegan.com/