Superb Women: BESSYE ADAMS

Bessye Adams is an alum of Jackson State University and she received her MBA from Amberton University. She has more than 30 years in auditing and finance, including as director of finance, grant accountant and Controller for DeSoto ISD, as Sr. Director of Accounting for Uplift Education, Dir. of Financial Operations for Texas Can Academies, Budget Analyst for DISD, Grant Accountant for UT Southwestern Medical Center and Admissions Coordinator for Morehouse College. She was a multimillion dollar producer as a former Stanfield Realtor. She has been a troop leader for Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas, volunteer with Ronald McDonald House of Dallas and president of Sisters of Sarai. A Hills of Westchester HOA Board Member, this wife and mother served on the Grand Prairie Zoning Board of Adjustments and as a Get Out the Vote organizer.
