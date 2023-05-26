Tasha Le’Shel Seastrong (May 23, 1979 – May 12, 2023)

Tasha was born to Alvin Jr and Brenda Mosby on May 23, 1979 in Chicago, Illinois. She graduated high school in 1997 and started the pursuit of her nursing degree.

While on this journey Tasha went on to have four beautiful children, James Proche II, Joshua Proche, Jacob Proche, and Sasha Avery. While in the midst of having her children, Tasha realized that raising her children was her top priority and put her studies on hold.

Tasha spent countless hours bringing her children to and from practices making sure they had every opportunity possible. Tasha also stressed the importance of an education to her children, leading by example and continuing her studies throughout the years.

Nothing made Tasha prouder than seeing all three of her boys earn college degrees. When her children became of age, Tasha decided to pursue her studies full force going on to earn her Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 2020 and fulfilling her childhood dream of becoming a licensed Registered Nurse.

Tasha met the love of her life, Tony Seastrong, and got married on December 24, 2016. She loved being a wife to Tony and a bonus mom to Qwasha. Family meant the world to Tasha. She was the best big sister to Alvin III and Kia Mosby. She was affectionately known as “Teedy” to Aniah, Livy, Alvin IV, and Allan.

Tasha has numerous cousins and had a way of making sure they all felt special, and they each had a unique relationship. Tasha also had a host of friends and colleagues that were near and dear to her heart.

She never met a stranger and was loved by many. Her smile and personality were infectious, and she would give the shirt off her back and a good meal to anyone she met. Tasha’s legacy will live on through her husband, children, family, and friends.