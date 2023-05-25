Connect with us

Mrs. Velma Jean Andrews

Published

AUGUST 21, 1920 – MAY 6, 2023

Velma Jean Andrews, age 102, of Fort Worth, Texas passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

Velma Jean (Davis) Andrews, known to most as “Dear”, was born August 21, 1920 to David and Pearlie Davis in Wortham, Texas (Freestone County). She was the fifth of nine children.

Being raised in a Christian home, Velma accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized by her grandfather Rev. Owen Davis. She attended school and church in the Lebanon community.

She married James (Jim) Andrews in 1956 in Tarrant County. She was blessed with three children, one boy and two girls: William, Willie Jean, and Mae.

Velma found a niche in performing administrative duties at her local church. She later was self-employed as a Notary, Income Tax Preparer, and Bookkeeper in the DFW area.

Throughout her life Dear genuinely pursued a relationship with Christ. Each morning, until her last days, Dear was faithful in reading a chapter of scripture as well as daily devotionals.

She loved playing card games, Scrabble and dominoes with friends. Dear even taught her children and grands, at a young age, how to play as well. She also enjoyed watching game shows such as Jeopardy, The Price is Right, Press Your Luck, and The Match Game.

Velma was also a wealth of wisdom and knowledge. Since the age of four she could say her alphabet backwards as fluently as many say them forward. Dear will forever be remembered by her gifts of cooking, baking, quilting, and her selfless acts for her family and others.

After a blessed 102 years of life, (she transitioned) on May 6th, 2023 peacefully at her home.

Preceding her in death: her parents; her husband (James “Jim” Andrews); son (William Bryant); daughter (Willie Jean Lyle); all eight of her siblings (Aline, Elizabeth Pearl, LaRuth, Cleo, Helen, D.A., L.A., and Norman); and granddaughter (LaShanda Scott).

Her legacy will live on through: her daughter – Mae B. Williams (Autrey); Grandsons – Patrick Sloan (Arena) and William Bryant; Granddaughters – Angela Hamilton (Darron), Africa Legan, Jennifer Deemer, Melissa Bryant, Nicole Bryant; a host of great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Surviving special friends: Gloria “Dean” Mitchell and Charlotte Reed.

