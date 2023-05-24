Connect with us

Obioma “Obi” Kirkpatrick

Published

May 22, 1997 – May 6, 2023

Obioma “Obi” Kirkpatrick of Dallas, TX went to live with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, May 6, 2023. She was born on May 22, 1997, in Dallas, TX to Chike and Avis Nkwonta. Jon and Obi were married June 12, 2021, in a backyard ceremony of Jon’s grandparents’ house in Lake Highland, TX.

Obi graduated with a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Texas Women’s University in 2019. She was a nurse at the Downtown Dallas Baylor Scott and White Hospital where she loved to serve and minister to the families looked after. She was a light to all she worked with, and her patients adored her.

Nursing was a true ministry for her. She also loved ministering to anyone in need. Obi served in the children’s ministry with her husband Jon at the Watermark church where they showed the love of Jesus to babies and toddlers.

She loved to travel to different countries – especially those with beautiful beaches.

She is survived by her loving husband, Jon Kirkpatrick, of Dallas, TX, her parents, Chike and Avis Nkwonta of Dallas, TX, sisters, Chioma Nkonta and Ijeoma Nkwonta of Dallas, grandmother, Juliana Nkwonta of Dallas, TX, many uncles, aunts, cousins, “The Bridesmaids” and countless friends.

