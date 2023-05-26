Black Business: Off the Bone Barbeque

Off the Bone Barbeque is a Dallas Texas BBQ favorite serving up the best gourmet barbecue you’ll ever taste. Pitmaster Dwight Harvey is proud to present his famous baby back ribs, smoked brisket, sausage, pulled pork, and smoked chicken. They also offer homemade sides made from the freshest ingredients around including Rose’s coleslaw, potato salad, baked beans, and more. You can order online for pick up, or stop by the Southside location and dine in. Visit the website for the catering menu options.

https://offthebonebarbeque.com/ Open Mon-Wed 11 am-4 pm, Thu-Sat 11 am-7 pm, closed Sun. 1734 Botham Jean Blvd. Dallas. 214-565-9551, Email: info@offthebonebarbeque.com.