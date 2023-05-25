Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Superb Woman

Superb Women: Patricia Byrd

Published

Patricia Byrd
Patricia Byrd

Patricia Byrd was the 2021-2022 Cedar Hill ISD Elementary School Teacher of the Year, but almost two decades earlier, she was the first African American Principal of Bray Elementary School. Born in New Orleans, she enjoyed stints at FOCUS Academies, Cedar Hill ISD and HOSTS Learning Corporation. An alum of Lamar University, she received her Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership from Dallas Baptist University and worked on her doctorate degree at the University of North Texas. She is also a published author.

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Veronica Burton Veronica Burton

Superb Woman

Superb Women: Veronica Burton

Veronica Burton graduated from Newton South High School in Massachusetts and she was named the Boston Globe Player of the Year in 2018 and...

1 day ago
Cynthia Wallace Cynthia Wallace

Superb Woman

Superb Women: Cynthia Wallace

Cynthia Wallace is the executive coordinator of BridgeBuilders and she is committed to serving and uplifting others. She has enjoyed stints at Project Unity,...

2 days ago
Toska Medlock Lee Toska Medlock Lee

Superb Woman

Superb Women: Toska Medlock Lee

CEO of The Myriad Group, a full service marketing communications agency,  Toska Medlock Lee’s experience spans over 25 years of delivering exemplary work in community...

3 days ago
Dymecia Daniels Dymecia Daniels

Superb Woman

Superb Women: Dymecia Daniels

Dymecia Daniels attends the Fashion Institute of Technology with a major in fashion business management, where she joined the Black Student Union, and become...

4 days ago
Advertisement