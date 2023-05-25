Superb Women: Patricia Byrd

Patricia Byrd

Patricia Byrd was the 2021-2022 Cedar Hill ISD Elementary School Teacher of the Year, but almost two decades earlier, she was the first African American Principal of Bray Elementary School. Born in New Orleans, she enjoyed stints at FOCUS Academies, Cedar Hill ISD and HOSTS Learning Corporation. An alum of Lamar University, she received her Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership from Dallas Baptist University and worked on her doctorate degree at the University of North Texas. She is also a published author.