Black Business: The Cookie Society

Marissa and Jeff Allen, a husband and wife duo, birthed the idea for The Cookie Society. Marissa, after a trip to NYC with her husband, was inspired by a famous bakery’s amazing cookies. She decided to create her version of the “Ultimate Cookie.” The Cookie Society has expanded from the first chocolate chip cookie created and now has over 70 flavors. Each cookie is freshly made-to-order with care and attention to detail. They ship nationwide.

Visit the website. https://cookiesociety.com/. 214-618-0651

9320 Dallas Pkwy, Suite 160, Frisco.