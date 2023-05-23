Dallas Wings Honor TMN Sports Editor

During its home opener on Saturday, the WNBA’s Dallas Wings honored Texas Metro News Sports Editor Dorothy J. Gentry with its “Educator of the Month” award.

Gentry, a Dallas native and educator for 20 years, teaches Reading and Language Arts at Lady Bird Johnson Middle School in Irving. She is also the school’s Yearbook Adviser and was recently named Teacher of the Year.

She has a degree in journalism/communications from the University of North Texas and her teaching certification in Reading/Language Arts and ESL (English as a Second Language).

The Dallas Wings honor educators from the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex each month.

