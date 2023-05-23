Former Bishop Dunne, Mansfield Timberview Football Player Found Dead

By Dorothy J. Gentry

Sports Editor

Jaden Hullaby, who played high school football locally, has been found dead a day after being reported missing in Dallas, per reports.

Hullaby’s death was announced on Monday on social media by his brother Landon who tweeted:

“Forever living through you big brudda I love you so much and I got you and the family forever I swear – get your rest King.”

Hullaby, a Dallas native, graduated from Mansfield Timberview High School and attended Bishop Dunne as a junior in high school, where he won a state title.

Hullaby – who played college football at both New Mexico and the University of Texas in Austin – was reported missing by a relative who posted Sunday on social media that he had been missing since Friday and the family couldn’t “track any of his devices.”

Per reports, Hullaby was last seen in Dallas on Friday heading westbound on I-30 at 6:23 p.m. There has been no official word on his cause of death.

Bryson Lewis, who coached Hullaby at Bishop Dunne where he won the state title his junior year, posted on social media Monday when the news broke:

“In this profession, it’s your job and duty to make an impact. Well sometimes the kids make more of an impact on you. Jaden was one of them. Fly high young bull and get your rest. Coach love ya man and you will be truly missed. #Champs Forever.” #ChampsForever

Hullaby was recruited to Texas in 2020 and appeared in two games that season. He redshirted in 2021 before transferring to New Mexico. Texas Head Coach Steve Sarkisian briefly coached Hullaby during his time in Austin and released a statement on Monday.

“It’s such devastating and tragic news to hear of Jaden’s passing,” Sarkisian said. “He was a great person and someone we all enjoyed being around, coaching and spending time with. All of our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates, and we want to send our deepest condolences to them in such a difficult time.”

Per reports, Hullaby spent the 2022 season at New Mexico, where he played both tight end and running back. He caught two passes for 44 yards for New Mexico last season to go with 59 yards on 13 carries. He entered the transfer portal after the 2022 season at UNM.