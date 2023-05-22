Jarvis Christian University Board of Trustees Names Dr. Glenell M. Lee-Pruitt as 13th President

Hawkins, Texas— “The Jarvis Christian University Board of Trustees has announced Dr. Glenell M. Lee-Pruitt as the 13th President of Jarvis, and her tenure will begin July 1, 2023,” said Torry Edwards, Chairman of the Jarvis Board of Trustees. “Please join the JCU Board of Trustees in congratulating Dr. Lee-Pruitt.” She succeeds Dr. Lester C. Newman, who served as the JCU President for 11 years and is retiring after a 47-year career in higher education.

Dr. Lee-Pruitt brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the university, including higher education administration and academic affairs, as she served as second in command and as a member of the executive cabinet since August 2012 and as the provost and vice president for Academic Affairs at Jarvis. She has been instrumental in increasing student enrollment, increasing articulation agreements and establishing the Renaissance Program for Adult Learners on the JCU campus and the JCU Dallas

Teaching Site. She has also provided leadership in enhancing academic program offerings, which includes online degree completion programs and two online graduate programs.

Previously, she served at Mississippi Valley State University as dean of University College and First Year Experience, director of Community/Service Learning, director of the Renaissance Learning Adult Education Program and tenured professor in the Department of Social Work.

An ordained elder in the African Methodist Episcopal Church, Dr. Lee-Pruitt is a highly sought-after speaker and presenter. She also is active in campus, community and ministry activities. She holds a Bachelor of Social Work degree from Jackson State University, a Master of Social Work degree from Temple University, a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Social Work from Jackson State University and a Master of Divinity from Payne Theological Seminary.

Moreover, she has completed the Council of Independent Colleges’ Presidential Vocation and Institutional Mission Program and the Millennium Leadership Institute. She has received several honors, awards and recognitions including Faculty of the Year and the UNCF Trailblazer Award. Dr. Lee-Pruitt is the current pastor of St. Matthew A.M.E Church in Shreveport, Louisiana and is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.

Chairman Edwards commends the Board of Trustees and members who served on the Presidential Transition Committee and Executive Committee who selected Dr. Lee-Pruitt and for its extensive succession planning process adopted in 2016 to enable a seamless transition of leadership.

Jarvis Christian University is dedicated to empowering students to achieve their career goals through an affordable academic experience that prepares them for today’s global economy. Whether a student is a recent high school graduate or a working adult seeking career advancement, Jarvis Christian University develops students of all ages intellectually, socially, spiritually and emotionally.