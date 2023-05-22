Black Business: The Amber Studio 

Throughout history, photography has not been a huge part of the African American experience. We as a people treasure the few photos that have been handed down to us that tell our families’ stories. But it’s not enough. The Amber Studio says this is something they’re passionate about changing. Being a part of the photography process, The Amber Studio is the historian of our time. They have two Lead photographers Amber and Jay with different styles with a combined 15 years of expertise. Book your wedding photos with The Amber Studio. They are based out of Dallas/Ft. Worth.

Visit the website. https://www.theamberstudio.com/