BEFASTT – Know the Stroke Signs

Strokes are often called “brain attacks” because they affect the blood vessels in our neck or brain. By learning and sharing the BEFASTT warning signs, you just might save a life from a stroke.

Call 911 if these signs are present :

Balance

Do they have a sudden loss of balance? Eyes

Do they have a sudden loss of vision in one or both eyes? Face

When they smile, does one side of their face droop? Ask the person to smile. Is their smile uneven? Arm Drift

When they raise both arms, does one arm drift downward? Ask the person if one arm is weak or numb. Slurred Speech

When they say a sentence, are any of the words slurred? Terrible Headache

Do they have a sudden, severe headache? Time is Key

If a person shows any of these stroke symptoms, get help immediately by calling 911.

Other stroke symptoms include numbness or weakness of the face, arm or leg especially on one side of the body. Confusion may settle in if someone having a stroke has trouble speaking or understanding others. They may also have trouble seeing or walking.

Whether you are a stroke survivor or a family member, joining a support group helps with the emotional changes. You will have opportunities to learn, listen and socialize with others. On the third Thursday of every month from 1-2 p.m. at Parkland Memorial Hospital in the private dining room in the back of the cafeteria, medical providers host meetings about different topics such as sleep changes, reducing risk factors, pain and the impact stroke has on loved ones.

