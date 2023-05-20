It’s Okay to Not Be Okay

Connect with us

Have you ever thought about what could be going on inside the minds of those around you? Maybe you quietly questioned why someone aggressively honked at you on the road or why a normally positive coworker snapped at you out of the blue as if you did something to offend them. Mental illness can affect anyone at any time and may look different for everyone.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and the staff at Parkland Health is here to remind you that it is okay to not be okay. Mental illnesses or behavioral health disorders are common in the United States. It is estimated that more than one in five U.S. adults lives with a mental illness. Behavioral health disorders include psychotic disorders like schizophrenia, mood disorders like depression and bipolar disorder, personality disorders, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), substance use, anxiety and eating disorders, among others.

Don’t be afraid of talking to a healthcare professional. Counseling and therapy are helpful tools for managing health. Ask your primary care provider to refer you to one of Parkland’s behavioral health services at our community health centers. Visit www.accessparkland.org for more information.

If you or a loved one struggles with behavioral health disorders, ask your primary care provider to refer you to our behavioral health team. If you or someone you know is in crisis, help is available 24/7. Simply call or text 988.

