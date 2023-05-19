OUR VOICES: Message from the Dallas Mayor

By Mayor Eric Johnson

“This is absolutely the perfect place.”

That is how one prominent Dallas developer described this city in a recent interview.

Ms. Billingsley is right. Dallas has a palpable momentum that I call “Big Dallas Energy.” And people and organizations across America have taken notice.

Bloomberg reported that Dallas has emerged as the “latest outpost of the Wall Street diaspora,” citing the investments of financial industry giants such as Goldman Sachs in Dallas. And this week, numbers revealed by Penske Truck Rental confirm Dallas is ranked №7 on the list of the top moving destinations in the country in 2022.

Dallas’ international partners are also drawn to this city’s undeniable energy. Soon, the European American Chamber of Commerce Texas will open an office in the Dallas International District, where the French-American Chamber of Commerce opened the Trade Office of France less than six months ago. This area in North Dallas is on its way to becoming a hub for international businesses and retailers.

Dallas is truly the place to be and remains well-positioned to win the future.

Never forget

It was a privilege to deliver remarks at the 2023 Dallas Police Memorial. This ceremony is held each year to recognize the law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty while serving the Dallas Police Department.

On this solemn occasion, we paid tribute to one hero in particular who died in the aftermath of his choice to selflessly guard and protect Dallas. In 1972, Sergeant Claude Standridge and his partner stopped a car that had been involved in two hit and runs. The driver, who was a wanted criminal in Oklahoma, shot Sergeant Standridge three times in the abdomen, neck, and face. Following this senseless shooting, Sergeant Standridge struggled with his injuries for 26 years before he died in 1998.

We honor Sergeant Standridge for his sacrifice — the ultimate sacrifice for which this city will never be able to repay him or his loved ones.

May God bless all of the brave men and women of the Dallas Police Department.

A devastating tragedy

May God also bless the victims of yesterday’s horrific shooting at Allen Premium Outlets and their loved ones.

I have been in communication with Allen Mayor Ken Fulk to offer Dallas’ full support, and Dallas Police Department commanders are in contact with Allen Police Chief Brian Harvey. Out of respect for the victims of this terrible tragedy, I directed the Dallas city manager to lower all City of Dallas flags throughout the city to half staff today through May 11, 2023.

A new chapter

It is a true honor to continue serving as the 60th mayor of Dallas. Despite an array of significant challenges faced by this city since 2019 — including a global pandemic, tornadoes, devastating winter storms, a nationwide surge in violent crime, and civil unrest — Dallas is safer, stronger, and more vibrant today.

Dallas emerged from the pandemic as a national leader — as America’s “Comeback City” — and recently became the only top 10 city in the United States to record two consecutive years of year-over-year reductions in every major violent crime category. No other major city in the nation has seen results like this.

In addition, last year the Dallas City Council reduced the city’s property tax rate to its lowest level in 15 years with the largest single-year rate cut in four decades. More than $14 billion worth of new development has come to Dallas since 2019. And this city has successfully attracted major national corporations, including several Fortune 500 companies, to relocate and expand their presence here.

There are many more collective achievements to highlight, but now, my focus is on the future. The support of the people of Dallas has made possible everything that this administration has accomplished over the last four years — and it will remain critical as we begin a new era of opportunity for all Dallas residents.

It is time now — together — to recommit to building on the significant momentum that you can truly sense when you are out in this great city.

Dallas continues to be a city on the move and on the rise. There is no doubt that the best is yet to come!

That is all for today — it is time to get back to work! Take care of yourselves and each other.

