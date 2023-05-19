Connect with us

News

THE AUSTIN REPORT

Published

Senator West
Senator West, along with Uvalde families, addresses the public, calling for urgent action following the tragic mass shooting in Allen, TX.

S.B. 840: Addressing Violence Against Healthcare Workers

Senator West’s S.B. 840, also known as the Jacqueline “Jackie” Pokuaa and Katie “Annette” Flowers Act, stands as a crucial legislative response to the escalating violence against healthcare workers. The bill recognizes the urgent need to protect those who dedicate their lives to caring for others. By amending the Penal Code, S.B. 840 significantly elevates the criminal penalty for assault causing bodily injury when committed against hospital personnel. This change, from a Class A misdemeanor to a third-degree felony, sends a powerful message that such acts of violence will not be tolerated. Under the bill’s provisions, hospital personnel encompass a wide range of healthcare professionals and staff members, ensuring comprehensive protection across different roles within the healthcare setting. By holding perpetrators accountable and imposing stricter penalties, S.B. 840 aims to create a safer environment for healthcare workers and prevent further instances of violence. S.B. 840 has passed in both the House and the Senate and is on to the Governor’s desk for his signature or veto.

ZOOMing with SD23 ISD athletic directors, and basketball and football coaches. Making sure they are aware of DEI and NIL legislation so that their students are aware.

Moving Beyond Condolences

In the wake of yet another devastating mass shooting, we find ourselves caught in a cycle of heartbreak and despair. While prayers and condolences are undoubtedly important, it is imperative that we go beyond mere words and offer tangible actions and solutions to prevent these tragedies from occurring. Our communities are pleading for meaningful change and effective measures that prioritize the safety and wellbeing of our citizens. We must address the root causes of these horrific acts and implement policies that promote gun safety, mental health support, and comprehensive background checks. It is not enough to offer condolences; we need proactive steps to prevent further loss of innocent lives. However, despite numerous
bills being filed to address these issues, Republican legislators have denied these bills the hearings they deserve. We must recognize that our communities deserve action. Let us work together to create a future where we no longer have to mourn these senseless acts of violence, where the safety of our citizens is prioritized over partisan divides. Our communities deserve better.

