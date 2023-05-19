Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Fit and Faithful Living

Published

Fit and Faithful Living’s mission is to grow youth and families strong by positively impacting lives through their after-school programs, summer camps, family health, and wellness programs, education awareness and empowerment by the Founders Reggie and LaChanda Dupard. They assist and support marginalized youth and families by providing education, leadership skills, and health & wellness services all in the Oak Cliff area.

Visit them at 3535 Marvin D. Love Freeway, Suite 1, Dallas, (214) 397-7400, https://fitandfaithfulliving.org/

In this article:, , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Felicia Guimont Felicia Guimont

Spotlight Story

Black Business: OMG Cakes & Southern Best Catering, LLC

Bringing Families Back to the Table One Meal at a Time, says the Professional Celebrity Chef, Felicia Guimont the founder of OMG Cakes &...

1 day ago

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Fitness by Nori

Fitness by Nori came about through Nori’s also known as the Mz. ButterflyBeast own fitness journey. She has always been a dreamer. Nori is...

2 days ago
Beloved Community Center Beloved Community Center

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Beloved Community Center

Beloved Community Center (BCC) provides capacity building assistance (CBA) and technical assistance (TA) to nonprofit organizations. The capacity building assistance menu of services includes...

3 days ago
Hamilton’s Social Media Marketing & Design Firm Hamilton’s Social Media Marketing & Design Firm

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Hamilton’s Social Media Marketing & Design Firm

Hamilton’s Social Media Marketing & Design Firm is the media solution for small businesses they look to cultivate relationships with clients while providing affordable...

4 days ago
Advertisement