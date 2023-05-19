Black Business: Fit and Faithful Living

Fit and Faithful Living’s mission is to grow youth and families strong by positively impacting lives through their after-school programs, summer camps, family health, and wellness programs, education awareness and empowerment by the Founders Reggie and LaChanda Dupard. They assist and support marginalized youth and families by providing education, leadership skills, and health & wellness services all in the Oak Cliff area.

Visit them at 3535 Marvin D. Love Freeway, Suite 1, Dallas, (214) 397-7400, https://fitandfaithfulliving.org/