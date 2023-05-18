Expo focuses on Hope and Healing

Lady Diamond Kertrina Duaway, You Can Live Again Founder and LeeAnne Locken, Real Housewives of Dallas

The resounding messages of hope and healing are the central theme to the You Can Live Again Expo taking place Saturday, May 20th at Gilley’s Dallas located at 1135 Botham Jean Blvd., Dallas, TX, 75215. Doors open at 10 AM.

Actress and comedian Cocoa Brown is the event emcee.

The You Can Live Again Expo features nationally recognized guest speakers in the areas of sports, business, entertainment, health and wellness as well as musical performances and specialty vendor activation stations.

Hosted by award-winning philanthropist and You Can Live Again, L.L.C. Founder Kertrina Dauway, the expo was created to provide men and women from all walks of life and varied experiences a clear path to reclaiming their power and forging ahead beyond life’s difficulties and traumas.

“I know what it’s like to experience intense feelings of loneliness and hopelessness,” said Dauway. “It was my faith that helped me pull through those times, but I have also learned that different people need different coping mechanisms to not only survive but thrive. I created this platform so that no man or woman is left behind. If someone is experiencing mental or emotional struggles, we have experts to speak to that. If the issues are rooted in financial illiteracy, we have experts for that. So many times, people fall through the cracks, but the You Can Live Again Expo provides empowerment sessions conducted by different speakers who tap into very specific areas.”

Another highlight of the expo is the announcement and introduction of the 2023 You Can Live Again award recipients! The honorees will walk the Green Carpet at 12:30 pm just prior to the announcement.

“We are thrilled to recognize this amazing group of men and women who serve as inspiring examples in their communities of rising from despair to excelling in their respective fields and professions,” said Dauway.

You Can Live Again Expo panel discussions include financial literacy and health and wellness presented by Baylor Hospital.

To purchase tickets, become a vendor or for more information, visit www.youcanliveagain.net.

