Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obits

Emma Jean Spears (1942 – 2023)

Published

Emma Jean Spears

Emma Jean Spears was born December 30, 1942 in the small rural town of Eldorado, Texas to Andrew Campbell and Lovie Green Campbell.  She was reared in a Christian home, and confessed Christ at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church in Eldorado.

Emma attended and graduated from the public schools in Eldorado. She later furthered her studies became A Certified Nurse’s Assistant.

In 1960, she relocated to Fort Worth, Texas where she was employed by the Fort Worth Independent School District, Community Hospice of Texas, and Tarrant County Home Health.

Sister Spears united with Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church where she served faithfully as a Nurse’s Aid for many years.

Emma Jean was preceded in death by her son, Raymond Spears.

ADVERTISEMENT

After a dutiful life of Service to her Lord, Emma Jean Spears surrendered to His Will on Saturday, April 15, 2023. 

Left with lingering memories include her beloved daughter, Yvonne Ewings (Earnest); grandchildren, Raymond Spears, Jr., Randy Spears, Rabyne Ewings, And Terence Ewings; 13 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; her sister, Agnes Payne; a host of other relatives and friends.

In this article:,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Obits

Brandon DeShawn Gibbs, Sr.

January 5, 1984 – May 4, 2023 Brandon DeShawn Gibbs, Sr.  “Tahoe” as he was fondly known was a loving husband and father who...

2 days ago
Annawaynette Kennard Annawaynette Kennard

Obits

Annawaynette Kennard (August 29, 1952 – April 16, 2023)

Annawaynette Woods Kennard was born, August 29, 1952 in Dallas, Texas. To Dorothy Lee Woods and John Daniel Woods. They soon moved to Fort...

2 days ago
Joseph Carter Joseph Carter

Obits

Joseph Carter (August 25, 1951 — April 10, 2023)

Joseph Carter born to Marzug and Mildred Carter Shakir August 25. 1951 in Houston, Texas. He grew up in the Third Ward and Sunnyside...

3 days ago
Roderick Jermaine Jones Roderick Jermaine Jones

Obits

Roderick Jermaine Jones (10/23/1986 – 04/18/2023)

Roderick Jones, 36, beloved Son, Brother, and Father entered this world on October 23,1986 in Fort Worth, TX, to Rodney Berry and Jacqueline Jones....

3 days ago
Advertisement