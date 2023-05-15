Emma Jean Spears (1942 – 2023)

Emma Jean Spears was born December 30, 1942 in the small rural town of Eldorado, Texas to Andrew Campbell and Lovie Green Campbell. She was reared in a Christian home, and confessed Christ at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church in Eldorado.

Emma attended and graduated from the public schools in Eldorado. She later furthered her studies became A Certified Nurse’s Assistant.

In 1960, she relocated to Fort Worth, Texas where she was employed by the Fort Worth Independent School District, Community Hospice of Texas, and Tarrant County Home Health.

Sister Spears united with Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church where she served faithfully as a Nurse’s Aid for many years.

Emma Jean was preceded in death by her son, Raymond Spears.

After a dutiful life of Service to her Lord, Emma Jean Spears surrendered to His Will on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Left with lingering memories include her beloved daughter, Yvonne Ewings (Earnest); grandchildren, Raymond Spears, Jr., Randy Spears, Rabyne Ewings, And Terence Ewings; 13 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; her sister, Agnes Payne; a host of other relatives and friends.