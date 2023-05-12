Mother’s Day Food Giveaway

We’re at the Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center, Dirk Nowitzki Foundation, Center Table, North Texas Food Bank, Dallas Constable & Dallas Black Firefighters along with area Volunteers…giving away goods, flowers, gift cards with baskets & food boxes to those in the Community until we run out.
A Token Gesture to All The Mothers and their Families. Happy Beloved Mother’s Day to All those who came by and to All those who aren’t able to come.
We at IMessenger Media love to spotlight these events as We show love to those who are Most Deserving_
“Dear Momma…”
