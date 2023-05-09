Born in Indianapolis, Indiana to Grace Eleanor Franklin Cromer Eubank and Reginald S. Eubank in 1945. She attended numerous elementary and middle schools; she attended Arsenal Technical High School. After graduation, she married in 1961 to Harvey P. Elliott and they raised three boys. While they were raising their boys, Penni attended Forest Park Community College where she graduated with an Associate Degree in 1975. From there she attended Roosevelt University in Chicago where she earned her degree in 1990. During this time, the family lived in Indianapolis, St. Louis Missouri, Peoria & Chicago, Il. Phyllis also lived in Nashua NH, before settling in the Dallas, TX area.

Her 3 sons were her “Pride & Joy”. She also made a career of twenty years in the insurance industry.

Reading and travel were her main passions. Penni had a personal library of over 500 books. Over the years she traveled all fifty states & six continents. Her favorite places were North Africa, England, Italy & Australia; she said, “I’ve never met a trip I did not like!” She was the “Lady in the Red” & she had her own style. She even owned a full-length possum coat! She loved to color, knit, macrame, crochet, all arts and crafts learned from her mother and grandmother in law. She made her own wine and baked pies for loved ones. A son described her as a “really cool mother”. She taught them Blackjack to enhance their math skills and played a vast array of music, from the Jackson 5 to Johnny Cash, which gave her sons the appreciation for music. In her early teens she was baptized in the catholic church. However during her travels she prayed and worshipped in different houses , The Mormon Tabernacle, Westminster Abby, The Vatican, Baptist, Melodist, etc. She was extremely comfortable with her relationship with God.

Penni was diagnosed with cancer in 2003 and valiantly fought the disease until her passing. But that did not stop her living where she continued to travel and enjoy her family. She taught everyone how to be strong in adversity. On April 18, 2023, she passed on, entering the Golden Gate to heaven to join her loved ones.

Penni is proceeded in death by her parents, brother David F. Eubanks and sister Diane Eubank Landrum Easton. Nephews Kenneth A. Landrum & Schuyler Landrum.

She leaves to cherish her memory, a DEVOTED and LOVING Husband, Harvey P. Elliott, Sr. 3 sons, Harvey P. Elliott, Jr (Brenna Elliott), Francis E. Elliott, Sr. (Shelia Elliott) & Stacey D. Elliott (Cynthia Elliott). Grandson, Francis E. Elliott, Jr. Two Granddaughters, Erica S. Elliott & Natalia (Daisy) Elliott. A brother, Reginald W. Eubank & two sisters, Patricia Cromer Henderson and Janice Mallory, as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.