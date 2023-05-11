Connect with us

Black Business: Break The MOLDZ

Break The MOLDZ

Break The MOLDZ Create and Sip opened in Downtown Dallas’s oldest neighborhood. Break The MOLDZ is a fun and creative arts and crafts company that specializes in bringing the joy of creating something with your own hands. With over 20 years of experience in arts and crafts, they will provide you with the perfect materials, tools, instruction, and inspiration for all your projects. They have group classes, independent shopping, and private and corporate events at the shop. Check them out.

https://www.breakmoldz.com/ 1114 S. Akard St. Dallas, (682) 51MOLDZ

