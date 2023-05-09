Dallas College Celebrate Inaugural Bachelor’s Degree Recipients

By Ayesha Hana Shaji

Texas Metro News Team

Dallas ISD Principal Tito Salas

Dallas College is set to celebrate a significant milestone in its history as more than 100 students will be honored at a special reception on May 9.

For the first time in its 57-year history, Dallas College will be graduating an inaugural class of bachelor’s degree students, a significant moment for both the students and the college. Previously, the highest degree credential offered by the college was an associate degree.

The School of Education will be honoring these new graduates at the reception beginning at 6 p.m. at the Dallas College Bill J. Priest Institute, where they will be presented with their graduation regalia.

The event will feature a keynote speech by Dallas ISD Principal Tito Salas, who will speak about the importance of teacher diversity.

This event marks a new chapter for Dallas College and sets the stage for future students to pursue bachelor’s degrees in a variety of fields, including education.

According to Jeffrey Miller, the Dean of Student and Faculty Empowerment, the potential for the program to scale is high, given that 430 students are already enrolled in the program and taking upper-level classes towards the degree. Over 1,100 students who are currently taking classes towards an associate degree have also indicated they will apply to the bachelor’s program.

According to a report by the National Association for the Education of Young Children, less than 30% of the current early childhood workforce holds a bachelor’s degree. Dallas College’s bachelor’s degree program in early childhood education provides educators with a comprehensive understanding of child development, educational theory, and classroom management techniques, which are essential to positive learning outcomes for young children.