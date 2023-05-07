Connect with us

SUPERB WOMAN: Dr. Tamia Harris-Tryon

Dr. Tamia Harris-Tryon

A physician scientist, Dr. Tamia Harris-Tryon is Principal Investigator/Assistant Professor, at UT Southwestern Medical Center. She received her B.S. in Biology from Haverford College and MD/PhD from The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, and she was a Fellow in innate Immunology at UT Southwestern Medical Center. She has worked as an Assistant Instructor/post-Doctoral Fellow and Assistant Professor at UT Southwestern Medical Center. Her career goals include heading her own basic laboratory and exploring the underlying biology of dermatological conditions. A recipient of numerous awards, Dr. Tamia was recently honored at the Dallas LInks Inc. 4th annual Women Who STEAM – Science-Technology-Engineering-Arts-Mathematics Awards Luncheon.

