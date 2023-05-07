SUPERB WOMAN: Dr. Tamia Harris-Tryon

A physician scientist, Dr. Tamia Harris-Tryon is Principal Investigator/Assistant Professor, at UT Southwestern Medical Center. She received her B.S. in Biology from Haverford College and MD/PhD from The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, and she was a Fellow in innate Immunology at UT Southwestern Medical Center. She has worked as an Assistant Instructor/post-Doctoral Fellow and Assistant Professor at UT Southwestern Medical Center. Her career goals include heading her own basic laboratory and exploring the underlying biology of dermatological conditions. A recipient of numerous awards, Dr. Tamia was recently honored at the Dallas LInks Inc. 4th annual Women Who STEAM – Science-Technology-Engineering-Arts-Mathematics Awards Luncheon.
ADVERTISEMENT
Search
Read The Current Issue
Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT
You May Also Like
Superb Woman
An enterprise strategy business planning leader, Roslyn Barker attended Ohio State University where she played on the Women’s Basketball Team and graduated with a...
Superb Woman
Shane Woods is the executive director of Girlstart and founder of brainSTEM Consultants. hane holds leadership positions in National Science Education Leadership Association, American Camp...
Superb Woman
Alene Ingram Baker is a charter member of the Antioch Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church. A recent inductee into the African American Education Archives and History...
Superb Woman
Eunice Silverberg serves as the Executive Administrator managing the demands and daily operations for Upset the World, LLC. Eunice also serves as the business manager of...