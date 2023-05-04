Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obits

Cynric Suldon Hudson (August 22, 1969 – April 17, 2023)

Published

Cynric Suldon Hudson

It is with heavy hearts and deep sorrow that we announce Cynric Suldon Hudson passed away on Monday, April 17th, 2023 at the age of 53. Cynric resided in Forney, Texas.  

Cynric was born in Dallas, Texas to Hon. Samuel W.  Hudson, III J.D. and Henry L. Hudson. Cynric spent his early years as a member of Jack-n-Jill of America. 

He graduated from W.T White High School in Dallas, Texas.  Following in the footsteps of his brother, Sam, he attended Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.  Cynric enjoyed a long career of employment at The Home Depot and was known for his stellar customer service.  

Cynric was a loyal and dutiful father, son, brother and friend and lived a life full of joy and laughter. His humorous quips provided right on-time comic relief to lift your spirits and put a smile on your face.

We take comfort that our beloved Cynric is now resting in peace with God in heaven and we celebrate his life and legacy of giving and sacrificing for everyone around him. Cynric is preceded in death by his father Hon. Samuel W. Hudson III J.D. and survived by his mother, Henry Hudson, daughter Riverlyn Cynita Hudson Frank; his sisters and brothers: Sam Hudson IV (Stacey), Lelalois Beard (Adrien), Samzie Davis (Demetrius), Tracie Leonard (Barry), Stacie Stano (Chris), William Hudson (Barbara), Samaria Drakeford (Tory) and a host of nieces and nephews that he loved very much.

ADVERTISEMENT

In this article:,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Obits

Naomi “Mama Dear” Smith (JUNE 23, 1926 – APRIL 25, 2023)

Naomi Joe Smith was born June 23,1926 to the parents of Edward and Beatrice Booth. She accepted Christ at an early age. She attended...

1 day ago
Gwendolyn Jeanette Johnson Gwendolyn Jeanette Johnson

Obits

Gwendolyn Jeanette Johnson (December 13, 1946 – April 16, 2023)

On December 13, 1946, God sent an angel to Wilbur and Lillie Pauline Hill Jr., and they named her Gwendolyn Jeanette. Gwendolyn received her...

1 day ago
Evette Marie Rufus Evette Marie Rufus

Obits

Evette Marie Rufus (August 29, 1964 – April 10, 2023)

Eternal God smiled on Arnetta Walker when he blessed her to become the mother of Evette Marie on August 29, 1964 in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania....

1 day ago
Carl Russell Jackson Carl Russell Jackson

Obits

Carl Russell Jackson (November 5, 1937 – April 6, 2023)

Mr. Carl R. Jackson was born November 5, 1937, in Rosebud, Falls County, Texas to Ollie Deveraux Jackson and the late Leroy Jackson. He...

1 day ago
Advertisement