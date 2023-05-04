Cynric Suldon Hudson (August 22, 1969 – April 17, 2023)

It is with heavy hearts and deep sorrow that we announce Cynric Suldon Hudson passed away on Monday, April 17th, 2023 at the age of 53. Cynric resided in Forney, Texas.

Cynric was born in Dallas, Texas to Hon. Samuel W. Hudson, III J.D. and Henry L. Hudson. Cynric spent his early years as a member of Jack-n-Jill of America.

He graduated from W.T White High School in Dallas, Texas. Following in the footsteps of his brother, Sam, he attended Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Cynric enjoyed a long career of employment at The Home Depot and was known for his stellar customer service.

Cynric was a loyal and dutiful father, son, brother and friend and lived a life full of joy and laughter. His humorous quips provided right on-time comic relief to lift your spirits and put a smile on your face.

We take comfort that our beloved Cynric is now resting in peace with God in heaven and we celebrate his life and legacy of giving and sacrificing for everyone around him. Cynric is preceded in death by his father Hon. Samuel W. Hudson III J.D. and survived by his mother, Henry Hudson, daughter Riverlyn Cynita Hudson Frank; his sisters and brothers: Sam Hudson IV (Stacey), Lelalois Beard (Adrien), Samzie Davis (Demetrius), Tracie Leonard (Barry), Stacie Stano (Chris), William Hudson (Barbara), Samaria Drakeford (Tory) and a host of nieces and nephews that he loved very much.

