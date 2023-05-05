WATCH: A Black neighborhood in West Dallas is disappearing as new townhomes rise

BY SUJATA DAND
Did sale of historically Black Frederick Douglass School seal the fate of Gilbert-Emory neighborhood?
KERA | By Diane Solis | Dallas Morning News, Sujata Dand | Dallas Free Press/KERA The nonprofit Builders of Hope is working with the city of Dallas...
The nonprofit seeks to build a 36-unit rental development in a once-redlined area of established working-class neighborhoods of mostly Mexican American and Black families.
Reginald Hurd maintains two rent houses in the Gilbert-Emory neighborhood. He has refused to sell to developers who might build pricey townhouses, though he...
Gentrification has made Gilbert-Emory one of the hottest real estate plays in the city, but at what cost to longtime residents?