Black Business: Enda's BOOKtique

Edn's BOOKtique E. Jean

Enda’s BOOKtique is a Black-owned, woman-owned, independent retail bookseller of hardback, paperback books, and digital books, as well as educational products, and merchandise by CEO E. Jean. The bookstore is in Duncanville, near the historical Duncanville Downtown area. They offer a variety of books written for women, about women, and by women. They also offer books for youth, children, and families. Enda’s BOOKtique has space for book signings, special events, lectures, as well as study sessions for college and graduate students. Visit them online or give them a call.

https://endasbooktique.com/ 972-460-6364

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

