Texas Democratic Party Congratulates Colin Allred for Announcing His Candidacy to Defeat Ted Cruz

Ted Cruz, seen here on the floor of the U.S. Senate, fistbumping a Republican colleague after they voted against the PACT Act, a bill to provide life-saving healthcare to Texas veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxins. (Photo: C-SPAN 2)

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa has released the following statement congratulating Congressman Colin Allred after his announcement that he is running for the Democratic nomination in the U.S. Senate race against Ted Cruz:

“I want to congratulate Congressman Colin Allred for announcing his candidacy for the Texas Democratic Senate nomination. Colin’s a true fighter and an outstanding Texan, and I wish him the best of luck in what is sure to be a spirited and constructive primary.

“The 2024 election cycle will be a great opportunity for Texas Democrats to flip a seat in the United States Senate and send a real fighter for Texas families to Washington DC. Senator Ted Cruz has proven that he does not have the best interests of everyday Texans at heart – his spinelessness, lack of leadership, and cowering to special interest groups and rich donors have time and time again failed the working families of our state.

Ted Cruz at Cancún International Airport while attempting to flee Texas during Winter Storm Uri in February 2021. Hundreds of his constituents died during the storm. (Photo: Reuters)

“Texans deserve a real leader as their Senator: someone who will actually address the most critical issues that our state is facing, instead of just sitting in a studio to record a podcast three times a week about whatever the BS culture war of the day is. Someone who will fight to end gun violence in Texas. Someone who will work in Washington to create American jobs and economic growth in Texas and fix our state’s crumbling infrastructure. Someone who will work day-in and day-out to ensure all Texans are able to access quality healthcare and education.

“Throughout his time in Congress, Colin has proven himself to be a remarkable leader – bringing huge victories home from Washington not just to his constituents in North Texas, but across the entire state. Though we at the Texas Democratic Party remain impartial in primaries, were Colin to earn the Democratic nomination, I have no doubt that he’d be fully capable of sending Ted Cruz packing to Cancun and fill his Senate seat with a Senator who’ll actually be able to deliver results for Texas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ted Cruz ditching actual work duties in favor of recording an episode of his thrice-weekly podcast. He’s seen here with one of the hosts of his podcast, Michael Knowles, who said that “transgenderism must be eradicated from public life entirely” during a March 2023 CPAC speech. (Photo: Young America Foundation)

“I also implore Texas Democrats to engage in the now-launched primary election campaign for Ted Cruz’s seat. From going to hear our candidates speak, to taking the time to learn about their policy positions, it’s critical that as many of us as possible participate in the process so that we can ensure we choose nominees – up and down the ballot – who best represent our diverse, growing, strengthening Texas Democratic Party.

“I’d like to again congratulate Colin and, with that, let’s go turn Texas blue!”