Black Business: Chef Cassy, Cater

atering by Chef Cassy, creating traditional southern dishes with a modern twist. Cassy Jones Fried Collard Greens are famously sought after by those who attend the State Fair of Texas. She has made appearances on Guy’s Grocery Games and Carnival Eats. Cassy made her debut on A&E in 2022 as a cast member of the new reality TV show, Deep Fried Dynasty. She has amazing food choices and dinner options. If you’re looking for someone to cater your next event check Chef Cassy out.

