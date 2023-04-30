In Memoriam: Izera Warrior

November 2, 1947 ~ April 16, 2023

During her brief time in our lives Izera was known to some as Shuga Pie, Shuga, Shug, Granny and Moma. Our Mom amassed a wealth of loving relationships, friendships & partnerships. She burst into Elton White and Rozie Wilson’s lives when they resided in Kaufman TX on 11/2/1947.

She grew up in a bustling home with 11 siblings in the Western part of Dallas. Izera graduated from W H Burnett in Terrell TX class of 1965. She went on to receive her Bachelor’s degree at HBCU Huston Tillotson University in Austin, TX where she pledged Zeta Phi Beta – Upsilon Alpha Chapter.

She volunteered at any church we belonged to, but she found her forever church-home and began to build her legacy at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church under her long-time family friend and leader Rev Paul E Walker Emeritus from ’85 until her sunset 4/16/2023. Sis. Warrior was fiercely loyal to the plethora of organizations she joined within the FMBC family, often serving sick and tired so as not to let others down.

She never moved far from home, spending her years in and around the Dallas area – Terrell, Cedar Hill, Irving, Duncanville and Longview TX.

She volunteered extensively, worked devotedly, all while raising and loving two beautiful daughters, Celestee Byrd and Rachelle White, and eventually six grandchildren and three great grand boys.

We won’t reminisce back to Mom’s field working days, though those are some memorable times – let her tell it. She began her post graduate career at Methodist Medical Center in the early 90’s, serving in their HR Dept. for over 15 years, until she found new beginnings at Sprint’s Headquarters in Las Colinas where she would retire after spending another 10+ years. Izera moved to Longview where she opened owned and operated the Just Kidz daycare. After selling Just Kidz, she moved to Cedar Hill and took a variety of office jobs here and there. Izera finally settled at her final job on DCCCD’s Mt View campus as a Student Life Coordinator where she worked for over 10 years, retiring in 2012.

As a retiree, she was never one to remain idle too long. She quickly found volunteer opportunities with the Dallas County Election polls and under CASA supporting foster children, not to mention being a board member serving her townhome community. Mom also enjoyed socializing and exercising often with other retirees at the place she affectionately called “the center”.

Izera gave back to her community in other ways including sharing her food pantry boxes, organizing clothes give-a-ways, voter registration drives.

So many things she chose to connect herself with were supporting, encouraging, protecting and uplifting youth of all ages. Moma LOVED THE KIDS! She helped raise her nieces, nephews, and grandchildren, counseling them as often and in whatever way they needed her. Lovingly advising you even when you weren’t right.

Through life’s in’s, out’s, up’s, down’s, trials and victory’s, her family remained most important to her. If it was a family function she was going to be there and help in any way she could while encouraging us all to show-up as well. She never took family time for granted and it was what she looked forward to doing most. Drinking homemade Sangria or Margaritas and helping clean up.

YOU WILL BE MISSED SHUGA PIE!

Izera was preceded in death by her parents, siblings: Bobby Don, Charles, Wayne, Elton, Anna Mildred (Millie) White, and Hettie McGarity, as well as two nephews and a niece.