10 Great Ways to Strengthen a Weak Bladder

It’s a common misconception that incontinence is unavoidable as you age. Health experts agree, however, that it’s more likely that your bladder needs to be strengthened to keep functioning well. There are also a few health conditions that can affect your bladder so addressing them can help with keeping incontinence at bay.

10 Ways To Strengthen Your Bladder

1. Manage Your Alcohol Intake

Alcohol is a well-known diuretic, which means it will stimulate your bladder. If you’re already dealing with incontinence, this isn’t ideal. It’s best to drink less alcohol while working on keeping your bladder healthy.

2. Drink Enough Water

It might be tempting to drink less water when you’re dealing with a weak bladder. However, your body needs water to survive and most people are advised to drink 6-8 glasses of water per day. You can space these out throughout the day so you’re not putting too much stress on your bladder all at once.

3. Do Some Pelvic Floor Muscle Exercises

Kegel’s exercises are great for strengthening your pelvic floor muscles. With stronger muscles, you’re less likely to have leakage when you cough, sneeze, or lift heavy items. This can also mean that you’ll empty your bladder more effectively when you use the bathroom.

4. Avoid Certain Foods

When you’re dealing with bladder issues, some foods can make them worse because they stimulate the urge to urinate. Most people have found it helpful to avoid citrus fruits, tomato-based foods, spicy foods, sodas, and artificial sweeteners.

5. Exercise Regularly

While it certainly helps to focus on strengthening your pelvic floor muscles, studies show that boosting your physical activity overall can lead to stronger bladder muscles. Since excessive heavy lifting can put a lot of pressure on your bladder, consider exercises that use your body weight instead.

6. Stop Smoking

Statistics show that people who smoke have more bladder problems than those who don’t. To make things worse, if you’re already dealing with incontinence, the constant coughing from smoking can lead to more leaking from a weakened bladder.

7. Take Care When Urinating

Most experts recommend bladder training to those who have a problem with incontinence. This training can include waiting a bit before using the bathroom after you feel the urge and taking the time to ensure that your bladder is completely empty when you urinate.

8. Don’t Ignore Constipation

When you’re constipated, it can put a lot of pressure on your bladder. Even if you want to delay going to the bathroom, being constipated can make it difficult. Your best bet to keep your bladder muscles strong is to change your diet so you stay regular.

9. Lift Things Carefully

When you’re lifting something heavy, you might be focused on how it affects your back. Unfortunately, regularly lifting heavy items can also weaken your bladder muscles. If you can’t avoid heavy lifting, then practice tightening your pelvic floor muscles before and while you lift.

10. Watch Your Caffeine Consumption

Caffeinated drinks have been known to stimulate urination. This stimulation can make it harder to maintain your bladder training so it’s best to cut down on how much caffeine you consume.

Causes Of Incontinence

Several different conditions can cause incontinence. Some temporary ones include a urinary tract infection, constipation, and certain bacterial infections. Chronic conditions like diabetes, fibroids, multiple sclerosis, and Parkinson’s disease can also affect the bladder. Pelvic organ prolapse, an inflamed prostate, and nerve damage can also cause bladder problems. All of these conditions can either be treated or managed so you don’t have to keep living with incontinence.

When To See A Doctor

While exercises and lifestyle changes can make a significant difference in strengthening your bladder, it’s important to know when you need medical intervention. If you can’t hold your urine, keep getting an urgent need to use the bathroom, and are experiencing leakage, then the changes you’ve made aren’t enough. Other signs that you need to see a doctor include cloudy urine, pain during urination, blood in the urine, a weak stream when urinating, and trouble emptying the bladder.

Though anyone can be affected by a weak bladder, certain conditions and lifestyles make it more likely. Fortunately, you can strengthen your bladder if you make a few changes. If you’re still dealing with incontinence after doing the things listed here, it’s a sign that you need to see your doctor.

