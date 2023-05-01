Vallejo Juneteenth Invites Auditions for Individual and Group Performers

By OAKLAND POST

Festival seeks to showcase local, homegrown talent

Vallejo, Calif. | Aspiring singers, dancers, musicians, orators, and other types of performers are invited to audition for Vallejo’s Juneteenth Festival & Parade onstage entertainment. Auditions will be held virtually, and applicants must send a video of the selection they would perform if chosen for the entertainment lineup. The Juneteenth event will be held Saturday, June 17 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park downtown behind City Hall at Mare Island Way and Capitol Street. The celebration will also feature a parade through downtown Vallejo.

“We’re looking for people of all ages with exceptional talent but have not performed professionally,” said Gwendolyn White, president of the African American Family Reunion Committee which organizes the Juneteenth festival. “There are a lot of local residents who are singing or playing music in their church choir and gatherings with family and friends or doing solo or choreographed dance routines and other types of performing. We’d like to give them some exposure in front a large, live audience which could help jumpstart a career in the industry.”

Anyone interested in submitting an audition video should send an online link to their performance to aafrc@vallejojuneteenth.com by May 5 and include their contact information. Performances should be no longer than 10 minutes and must be appropriate for all audiences.

Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021 which is recognized on June 19 to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. It was on that date in 1865 in Galveston, Texas, when enslaved people were declared free in the aftermath of the Civil War under the terms of the 1862 Emancipation Proclamation.

Event planners are also seeking merchandise and food vendors, and exhibitors, in addition to corporate, business, and community sponsors. The online application is available at http://www.vallejojuneteenth.com. The application deadline is April 30. Anyone interested in participating in the parade should submit the application on the website by June 2. Information is available at aafrc@vallejojuneteenth.com.

