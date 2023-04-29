VIDEO: Crockett Announces $2,072,869 For Dallas Mobile Food Bank

WASHINGTON – On Tuesday, Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (TX-30) joined the leadership of AmeriCorps in a virtual press conference announcing a $2,072,869 federal grant to Equal Heart, a long-standing AmeriCorps grantee based in Dallas. Equal Heart provides food assistance through a mobile food bank, ensuring students who normally receive free-or-reduced lunch during the school year are able to access nutritious meals over summer break.

This grant is funded by Public Health AmeriCorps, a partnership between AmeriCorps and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Underpinned by a five-year, $400 million investment from the American Rescue Plan Act, Public Health AmeriCorps will help meet the public health needs of local communities while also creating pathways to public health-related careers for members who reflect the communities they serve.



**Watch the Grant Announcement Below**

AmeriCorps and CDC Awards $90 Million to Address Local Public Health Needs

In addition to the grant, AmeriCorps also will provide more than $496,418 each year in education scholarships for members who are supported by this award to help pay for college, vocational training or pay back student loans.

