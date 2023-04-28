A Mean Green Celebration

UNT-NABJ past and present group photo

By Eva D. Coleman

Lifestyle & Culture Editor

2023 UNT-NABJ chapter president Olivia Thompson

It was a grand evening of honor April 20, 2023 in the Student Union as the University of North Texas Mayborn School of Journalism recognized scholarship recipients and the two-time, national award-winning National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) student chapter, UNT-ABJ. The school not only received 2003 and 2023 honors from NABJ, however was recognized each time as the university’s student organization of the year. Presidents of the award-winning chapters, Tiesa Leggett (2003) and Olivia Thompson (2023), addressed the audience with fond memories and the purpose of NABJ.

Over $250,000 in scholarships was awarded, honor society recipients were recognized, as well as celebrating longtime Mayborn School of Journalism staff member, Cathy Turner, upon retirement after 17 years of service.

NABJ reception prior to Celebrate Mayborn event

Former UNT Mayborn School professors Meta Carstarphen and Jacque Lambiase

The keynote speaker for the evening was NBC News correspondent Priscilla Thompson who shared her journey and the importance of “chasing opportunities and not titles.”

Mayborn School professor Larry Powell served as emcee of the event that also included a video message from MSNBC anchor José Díaz-Balart who was interviewed by the university’s National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ) student chapter president Andrea Valdez.

The Celebrate Mayborn 2023 event concluded with a cake reception immediately following the honor ceremonies.