Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obits

Elfredia Elizabeth Brown (June 4, 1947 – April 17, 2023)

Published

Elfedia Elizabeth Brown

Elfredia “Freda” Brown was the fifth child born to James and Evangelist Mary Wright  in St. Louis, Missouri on June 4, 1947.

Elfredia attended school in the E. St. Louis School District graduating from East St. Louis Senior High School.   She attended college at SCC and was on the ESL Auxiliary Police Force.   Elfredia was an exceptional Executive Assistant throughout her corporate career at MCI, Southwestern Bell, AT&T, etc.  She was also gifted in tax preparation and stationary printing. 

Elfredia loved the Lord and was a devoted member of Friendship West Baptist Church for many years proudly serving on various committees.  

Elfredia leaves to cherish her memory a daughter. Mary Wright Jackson; a son, Anthony Jackson;  Jerald Brown husband; six grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and many other relatives.  She was preceded in death by both parents, James and Mary Wright;  Daughter, Cassandra Jackson;  three brothers: Robert White, James Wright Jr and Harvey Wright and one sister,  Beulah Wright .

Elfredia was well-loved by many.  Her bright smile and presence will surely be missed by family and friends. 

ADVERTISEMENT

In this article:,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Ozell Gordon Ozell Gordon

Obits

Ozell Gordon (AUGUST 15, 1931 –APRIL 24, 2023)

Ozell Gordon, age 91, of Fort Worth, Texas.

9 hours ago
Margaret Demilara Margaret Demilara

Obits

Margaret Demilara (JANUARY 15, 1947 – APRIL 20, 2023)

Margaret Demilara, age 76, of Arlington, Texas passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

9 hours ago
Omie Smith Omie Smith

Obits

Omie Smith (FEBRUARY 10, 1929 –APRIL 23, 2023)

Omie Smith, age 94, of Fort Worth, Texas passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023.

14 hours ago
Mary Tallie Mary Tallie

Obits

Mary Tallie (May 27, 1921 – April 23, 2023)

Mary Lee Carter-Tallie was born on May 27, 1921 in Dallas, Texas to Levi and Mary Carter.  She professed a faith in Christ at...

2 days ago
Advertisement