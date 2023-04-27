Elfredia Elizabeth Brown (June 4, 1947 – April 17, 2023)

Elfredia “Freda” Brown was the fifth child born to James and Evangelist Mary Wright in St. Louis, Missouri on June 4, 1947.

Elfredia attended school in the E. St. Louis School District graduating from East St. Louis Senior High School. She attended college at SCC and was on the ESL Auxiliary Police Force. Elfredia was an exceptional Executive Assistant throughout her corporate career at MCI, Southwestern Bell, AT&T, etc. She was also gifted in tax preparation and stationary printing.

Elfredia loved the Lord and was a devoted member of Friendship West Baptist Church for many years proudly serving on various committees.

Elfredia leaves to cherish her memory a daughter. Mary Wright Jackson; a son, Anthony Jackson; Jerald Brown husband; six grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and many other relatives. She was preceded in death by both parents, James and Mary Wright; Daughter, Cassandra Jackson; three brothers: Robert White, James Wright Jr and Harvey Wright and one sister, Beulah Wright .

Elfredia was well-loved by many. Her bright smile and presence will surely be missed by family and friends.

