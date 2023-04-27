SUAF-AZ Chapter Jags on the Green Golf Tournament and Reception a Success 

JAGS ON THE GREEN GOLFERS- 1ST PLACE WINNER, from left to right (Greg Sistek, Lawyer Davis, William Crutchfield, and Jose Gonzales)

CHANDLER, AZ, – The annual Southern University Alumni Federation – AZ Chapter (SUAF-AC) “Jags on the Green” Golf Tournament and Reception was a huge success this year as golfers, volunteers and supporters gathered on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the Oakwood Golf Course and La Palma Estate to support the SUAF-AC Excel Scholarship Fund.

00-JAGS ON THE GREEN GOLFERS- 2ND PLACE WINNER, from left to right (John McEwen, Nate Anderson, Tony Williams, and Brandon Spencer)

The tournament was a four-person scramble, with prizes awarded to the first-place team of William Crutchfield, Lawyer Davis, Jose Gonzales, and Greg Sistek with a score of 52 and second-place team of John McEwen, Nate Anderson, Tony Williams, and Brandon Spencer, with a score of 54. The reception, which followed the tournament, was an opportunity for guests to mingle with the SUAF-AC Alumni, golfers, as well as with Dr. Dennis J. Shields, President-Chancellor of the Southern University and A&M College System (SUS) (located in Louisiana), and Dr. Aubra J. Gantt, Chancellor of Southern University – Shreveport Louisiana (SUSLA).

00-JAGS ON THE GREEN GOLFERS-SPONSORS2, from left to right (Dr. Aubra J. Gantt, Chancellor of Southern University – Shreveport Louisiana (SUSLA) and Tina Williams, SUAF-AZ Chapter Chaplain)

The Jags on the Green event has been an annual tradition for the SUAF-AZ Chapter, serving as a crucial fundraising opportunity to support Arizona based students who attend Southern University and A&M College. The event attracts alumni and supporters of the institution from across the country, and this year’s turnout was no exception.

The tournament was held at the beautiful Oakwood Golf Course in Chandler / Sun Lakes, AZ, where participants enjoyed a fun-filled day of golf, friendly competition, prizes, and networking. But more importantly, the event was an opportunity to raise funds for the SUAF-AC Excel Scholarship Fund, which provides financial assistance to deserving students pursuing higher education at Southern University.

00-JAGS ON THE GREEN GOLFERS-AZ CACTUS LEAGUE, Arizona Cactus League

The importance of alumni support for institutions such as Southern University cannot be overstated. Alumni play a vital role in the success of the university by providing financial support, volunteering their time and expertise, and serving as advocates for the institution in their communities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Events like Jags on the Green are not only important for raising funds to support the university, but they also serve as a platform to connect alumni and supporters of the institution. These events create opportunities for networking and building relationships, which can lead to increased support and engagement from alumni.

00-JAGS ON THE GREEN GOLFERS-7-OMEGA’S, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity

“I am thrilled with the success of this year’s Jags on the Green event, and it is a testament to the unwavering dedication and commitment of the SUAF-AZ Chapter and the community support of education,” said Carl Davenport, the Jags on the Green Golf Tournament Coordinator. The funds raised from this event will help provide financial assistance to deserving students and contribute to the continued growth and success of the institution.

00-JAGS-ON THE GREEN GOLFERS-READY TO ROLL OUT

“The Jags on the Green Scholarship Fundraiser was a success and we were delighted to recognize the significant contributions of Dr. Shields, Dr. Gantt, Alfred Harrell, CEO of the SUS Foundation, and Attorney Edwin Shorty, SUS Board of Supervisors, during the honorary reception,” said Tony Williams, President of the SUAF-AC. “Their dedication and leadership have been instrumental in advancing the mission of Southern University and inspiring future generations of students.” The reception provided an opportunity to celebrate their achievements, express gratitude for their service and connect to the broader Arizona community.

00-JAGS-ON THE GREEN-RECPTION, from left to right (Attorney Edwin Shorty, SUS Board of Supervisors, President Dennis Shields, SUS President-Chancellor, Dr. Aubra J. Gantt, Chancellor of Southern University – Shreveport Louisiana (SUSLA) and Alfred Harrell, CEO – SUS Foundation)

The SUAF-AC and Southern University are fortunate to have such distinguished individuals in their midst, and the reception was a fitting tribute to their remarkable contributions. It also provided an opportunity for alumni and supporters to come together to celebrate the university’s successes and renew their commitment to its continued growth and success.

Jags on the Green event brought together alumni and supporters to raise funds for the SUAF-AC Excel Scholarship Fund and honor distinguished guests who have made significant contributions to the university and community. It also served as a reminder of the importance of alumni support for the continued growth and success of Southern University.

ADVERTISEMENT

00-JAGS ON THE GREEN LEADERSHIP AND COORDINATOR, from left to right (President Dennis Shields, SUS President-Chancellor, Dr. Aubra J. Gantt, Chancellor of Southern University – Shreveport Louisiana (SUSLA) and Carl Davenport, SUAF AZ Chapter Lead Golf Coordinator)

The SUAF-AC is already planning for next year’s Jags on the Green Golf Tournament and Reception.

Visit SUAF – Arizona Chapter www.suafac.org to learn about the mission of the organization.