Urban One Inc.’s Reach Media Announces Rickey Smiley’s First Annual Birthday Beach Blowout!

Rickey Smiley, “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”

SILVER SPRING, Md.- Urban One Inc’s Reach Media, is pleased to announce Rickey Smiley’s First Annual Birthday Beach Blowout!, August 11-13th at the Hilton Daytona Beach (FL) Oceanfront Resort. The event is open to all for a weekend of relaxation, celebration, and inspiration.

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, syndicated by Urban One Inc. Reach Media, is one of the country’s top Urban morning shows, and it’s spearheaded by nationally renowned standup comedian Rickey Smiley. His national appeal along with his blend of humor and personal authenticity, makes this the most compelling show on the radio, heard on over 70 stations throughout the US.

Rickey Smiley, “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”

“My vision for this event is to provide the attendees with memorable experiences. The parties, the laughs, networking, and let’s not forget the food,” said Smiley. “You have to have food or else people are going to talk about you. We picked this location because you can drive there, take a quick flight there, don’t need a passport—you can just come.”

The weekend’s events include the Rickey Smiley & Friends comedy show, Pool Party & Cookout, and a Sunday Inspiration Brunch and much more.

Attendees can go to RickeySmileyBBB.com for more information, costs and updates to book vacation packages.

ADVERTISEMENT