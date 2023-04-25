CHARLES JUNIOR WILLIAMS (June 9, 1964 — April 19, 2023)

Charles Junior Williams was born on June 9, 1964 to Charles E. Williams and Vera B. Williams. Charles was the only son of this marriage.

Charles J. Williams accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized by Rev. C. H. Gerald of The Community First Baptist Church. He was currently attending God’s Final Warning Ministries in Lancaster, TX.

Charles attended Claire Oliver Elementary School, Boude Storey Middle School, and attended and graduated from South Oak Cliff High School in 1982.

Charles was a very dedicated and hard-working man. Throughout his life, he has had a plethora of jobs; however, his most recent job for the past 5 years was with First Student as a Bus Operator.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Charles E. Williams & Vera B. Williams; his son, Leterus Dews; his sisters, Dorthy Speed & Daphne G. Harper; and his brother, Donald E. Williams.

Charles leaves behind to cherish his memories his loving fiancé, LaKeisha Collins; his former wife, Felica Williams, and of their union two beautiful children, daughter, Arica Davis-Clark (Nick) and son, Brandon Charles Williams; sisters, Charlene Bussey (Maceo) and Bridgett D. Henry (Romeo); brother, David E. Sanders (Alma), seven nephews, eight nieces, and a host of great nieces & nephews, cousins, friends and classmates.