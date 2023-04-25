Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obits

CHARLES JUNIOR WILLIAMS (June 9, 1964 — April 19, 2023)

Published

Charles Junior Williams

Charles Junior Williams was born on June 9, 1964 to Charles E. Williams and Vera B. Williams. Charles was the only son of this marriage.

Charles J. Williams accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized by Rev. C. H. Gerald of The Community First Baptist Church. He was currently attending God’s Final Warning Ministries in Lancaster, TX.

Charles attended Claire Oliver Elementary School, Boude Storey Middle School, and attended and graduated from South Oak Cliff High School in 1982.

Charles was a very dedicated and hard-working man. Throughout his life, he has had a plethora of jobs; however, his most recent job for the past 5 years was with First Student as a Bus Operator.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Charles E. Williams & Vera B. Williams; his son, Leterus Dews; his sisters, Dorthy Speed & Daphne G. Harper; and his brother, Donald E. Williams.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charles leaves behind to cherish his memories his loving fiancé, LaKeisha Collins; his former wife, Felica Williams, and of their union two beautiful children, daughter, Arica Davis-Clark (Nick) and son, Brandon Charles Williams; sisters, Charlene Bussey (Maceo) and Bridgett D. Henry (Romeo); brother, David E. Sanders (Alma), seven nephews, eight nieces, and a host of great nieces & nephews, cousins, friends and classmates.

In this article:,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Linda Gayle Tillis Linda Gayle Tillis

Obits

Linda Gayle Tillis (February 4, 1952 — March 25, 2023)

Linda Gayle Watson Tillis, 71, of Dallas, Texas passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2023. She was born in Dallas, TX on March 4,...

2 hours ago
Gloria Faye Harper Lett Gloria Faye Harper Lett

Obits

Gloria Faye Harper Lett (1938 – 2023)

The Song of a Lifetime Gloria Faye Harper was born on June 14, 1938, in Fort Worth, Texas, to Corine and McNoble Harper.  Both...

2 hours ago
Austin Bernard Carpenter Austin Bernard Carpenter

Obits

Austin Bernard Carpenter (February 15, 1960 — March 28, 2023)

Austin Bernard Carpenter Sr., 63, of Dallas, Texas, passed away March 28, 2023. He was born in California on February 15, 1960, to Jessie...

3 hours ago
Betty Joyce Williams Betty Joyce Williams

Obits

Betty Joyce Williams (March 10, 1955 – April 17, 2023)

On April 17,2023 the Lord called one of His servants home from this earthly labor to a glorious reward in Heaven.  Betty Joyce Williams was...

1 day ago
Advertisement