DeSoto City Councilmember Chism Appointed to National League of Cities’ Race Equity and Leadership Council

DeSoto City Councilmember Crystal Chism

DeSoto City Councilmember Crystal Chism has been appointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) 2023 Race Equity and Leadership (REAL) Council. Councilmember Chism was elected to a one-year term to develop and guide programs among local elected officials from similar communities. The appointment was announced by NLC President Mayor Victoria Woodards of Tacoma, Washington.

“Our member councils give voice to what’s happening on the ground in our communities,” said NLC President Mayor Victoria Woodards of Tacoma, Washington. “I am proud to have Councilmember Chism join NLC’s REAL Council. Together with a team of local leaders from around the country, we will work to address the toughest challenges facing our communities and ensure that America’s cities, towns, and villages have the resources they need to thrive.”

Councilmember Chism welcomed the appointment and said that she was looking forward to the challenge. Said Chism, “I am honored to accept this appointment which will allow me to offer my input and draw from what we have developed in DeSoto as I work with the National League of Cities to develop more enlightened and even-handed policies that other American cities can follow when it comes to rebuilding, repairing, and solving the types of problems that have resulted from racial injustice.”

As a member of NLC’s REAL Council, Councilmember Chism will play a key role among a diverse group of local leaders to encourage collaboration, networking, and the development of resources and programs beneficial to communities that share demographics, size or location that can be replicated across the country.

The leadership of this year’s council will consist of Co-Chairs Councilmember Andrea Barefield, Waco, TX, and Mayor Steve Patterson, Athens, OH; Co-Vice Chairs Councilmember D’Andre Jones, Fayetteville, AR and Mayor Pro-Tem Ty Stober, Vancouver, WA.

For more information on NLC’s member councils, visit https://www.nlc.org/current-initiatives/member-councils-2/. To read more about Councilmember Crystal Chism, view her online biography at https://www.desototexas.gov/67/Place-Six