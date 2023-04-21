Connect with us

Obits

In Memoriam: Sheronda Johnson

May 16, 1966 – April 16, 2023

Sheronda Johnson

Sheronda was born on May 16, 1966, to her William Jolly and  Garvis Brown in Dallas, Texas. She received her education from North Dallas High School which she graduated from in 1985.

Sheronda accepted Christ at an early age in Dallas, Texas.  She was a member of Inspiring Body of Christ Church (IBOC) under the leadership of Pastor Rickie G. Rush.

Sheronda a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend departed this earth on April 16, 2023. She was preceded in death by the following: her father, Uncle Claude Miller, Milton Miller, and Sherildon Miller.

She leaves to celebrate her life, and memories: her beloved husband, Roosevelt Johnson Jr., to whom she was married for over 33 years; her three sons, Corey Jolly, Cordney Jolly, and Cordell Jolly (Kayla); grandchildren, Cordell Jolly Jr., Cameron Jolly, Aniya Weaver and Kayla Jolly; her sister, Demetrice Wilson, along with a host of family and friends.

