In Memoriam: William Joshua York

January 5, 1999 – April 2, 2023

William Joshua York
William Joshua York

William “Joshua” York was born to William and Wilhelmina York on January 5, 1999, in Dallas, Texas. He was a beautiful and bouncy baby boy. In 2022, his family relocated to the Tarrant County area.

Joshua was educated in the Arlington School District and was a very popular student among his peers and teachers. He graduated from Lamar High School in the class of 2021.

He was a lover of music and dancing, and no doubt developed his love for music because his mother often sang to him while he was in her womb. From infancy, his parents taught him about the Creator of all things, our Almighty God Jehovah. Joshua joined his family in the ministry and service to Jehovah throughout his life.

At 6’2″, he was known as a gentle giant. He was so loving and loved to give hugs to those around him. His dreamy hazel eyes were mesmerizing, and his smile could brighten even the darkest of rooms.

His immediate, extended, and bonus family will always love him and rejoice in the precious memories with him until mankind’s greatest enemy, death, is completely swallowed up forever based on Isaiah 25:8.

Joshua is survived by his parents: William and Wilhelmina York, sister Melissa “Kaitlyn” York, paternal and maternal grandmothers: Maggie York and Geraldine Owens Masa. He also leaves to cherish his memory six uncles and six aunties, numerous cousins, and numerous family members from California, Washington, Nevada, Colorado, Texas, Georgia, the East Coast states of the USA, and Japan.

Of special mention are his bonus uncle and aunt Marcus and Stephanie McAdoo and family, his caregiver, friend, and attendant of many years Tricia Hudson, and special friend Mikke.

Joshua was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandfathers, his spiritual grandmother Lucy Boyd, and many other friends and relatives.

